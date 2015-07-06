BRIEF-Conventus Orthopaedics Inc raises $20 mln in equity financing
* Conventus Orthopaedics Inc says raised $20 million in equity financing
ATHENS, July 6 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a phone call on Monday that there was an immediate need to lift capital controls in Greece, a government official said.
Tsipras also discussed the liquidity situation of Greek banks with the ECB chief, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Greek banks have been closed and the level of withdrawals from cash machines has been limited for more than a week, after the government imposed capital controls in an effort to prevent a collapse of the banking system.
(Reporting By Renee Maltezou)
* Micro Focus down after buyout target's weak update (Adds quote and details, updates prices)