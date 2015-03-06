BERLIN, March 6 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras wants to issue short-term debt such as Treasury bills to
plug his government's financing gap and warned in a German
magazine that if the European Central Bank objected, it would be
assuming a grave responsibility.
"Then it will be back to the thriller we saw before Feb.
20," he told Der Spiegel, referring to the date Greece agreed a
four-month bailout extension with its euro zone partners.
"The ECB has still got a rope round our neck," Tsipras said,
according to excerpts of the interview released on Friday.
The leftist prime minister said he did not want Greece to
leave the euro "because I love Europe" and said he had asked all
his cabinet ministers - not just his combative Finance Minister
Yanis Varoufakis - for "fewer words and more deeds".
(Reporting by Stephen Brown)