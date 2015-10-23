ATHENS Oct 23 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras on Friday said Greece would meet its obligations under a
multi-billion euro bailout deal, describing any suggestion of
the country leaving the euro a 'silly debate'.
In comments after a meeting with visiting French President
Francois Hollande, Tsipras said any talk of a euro zone split or
of Athens abandoning the single currency should "be off the
table for good".
"Greece signed an agreement that it will meet, it did not
sign a deal to surrender its sovereignty," Tsipras said.
Representatives of Greece's lenders are presently in Athens
assessing the country's compliance to terms of the 86 billion
euro bailout.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)