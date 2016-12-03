ATHENS Dec 3 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras and French President Francois Hollande agreed that a
deal on Greece's bailout review must be reached by Monday, when
euro zone finance ministers are meeting in Brussels, Tsipras'
office said on Saturday.
The two leaders, who met on the sidelines of a summit in Abu
Dhabi, also agreed that debt relief measures for the crisis-hit
country must be defined by the end of the year, Tsipras office
said in a statement.
"They both underlined that a deal on a technical level is
demanded by Dec. 5," it said.
The two leaders also welcomed a decision to resume talks on
reuniting the divided island of Cyprus next month, the statement
said, adding that Hollande was expected to visit the island.
The island was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered
by a brief Greek-inspired coup.
In the latest round of U.N.-brokered talks in Switzerland,
Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot
leader Mustafa Akinci failed to strike a deal. They will meet
again in Geneva on Jan 9.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Janet Lawrence)