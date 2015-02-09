VIENNA Feb 9 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras on Monday said he believed Athens would strike a
compromise with its European partners in the coming days as he
sought to quell growing concern over the country's future in the
euro zone.
Speaking in Vienna after talks with Austrian Chancellor
Werner Faymann, Tsipras renewed his appeal for a "bridge"
agreement with partners from Feb. 28 to June 1 to tide Athens
over until it can replace its current bailout programme.
"I am confident there will be a deal with our partners on
the basis of our plan. We haven't heared yet any specific and
viable alternative proposal," Tsipras said, adding that Greece
did not want to clash with its lenders and that its plan would
not cost European taxpayers.
"I don't believe there is any serious reason for a deal not
to exist between Greece and its partners - only political
reasons."
Tsipras also said he agreed with Faymann that on the issue
of Ukraine and Russia, the path of difficult negotiations was
preferable to the option of sanctions.
