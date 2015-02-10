ATHENS Feb 11 Greece's leftist Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras reiterated on Tuesday that his government would
not seek an extension to the country's 240 billion euro bailout
programme.
"No matter how much (former Greek Prime Minister Antonis)
Samaras and (German Finance Minister Wolfgang) Schaeuble ask us
... we will not ask for an extension to the bailout," he told
parliament ahead of a vote of confidence in his new government.
"We are seeking a political solution within the European
framework."
Tsipras has toured European capitals in recent days to drum
up support for his pledge to end austerity measures and write
down a chunk of Greek debt ahead of a meeting of EU finance
ministers on Wednesday and EU leaders on Thursday.
Tsipras said he was confident of reaching a deal with
European partners but reiterated that his government would not
accept new loans or austerity in any new agreement.
He said the government wanted to make use of funds already
available to Greece, including leftover funds in the country's
bank bailout fund.
(Reporting By Deepa Babington and Karolina Tagaris; writing by
Costas Pitas)