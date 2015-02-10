ATHENS Feb 11 Greece's leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reiterated on Tuesday that his government would not seek an extension to the country's 240 billion euro bailout programme.

"No matter how much (former Greek Prime Minister Antonis) Samaras and (German Finance Minister Wolfgang) Schaeuble ask us ... we will not ask for an extension to the bailout," he told parliament ahead of a vote of confidence in his new government.

"We are seeking a political solution within the European framework."

Tsipras has toured European capitals in recent days to drum up support for his pledge to end austerity measures and write down a chunk of Greek debt ahead of a meeting of EU finance ministers on Wednesday and EU leaders on Thursday.

Tsipras said he was confident of reaching a deal with European partners but reiterated that his government would not accept new loans or austerity in any new agreement.

He said the government wanted to make use of funds already available to Greece, including leftover funds in the country's bank bailout fund. (Reporting By Deepa Babington and Karolina Tagaris; writing by Costas Pitas)