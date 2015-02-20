ATHENS Feb 20 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras told Reuters on Friday he is "certain" his government's
request for a six-month loan extension would be accepted despite
Berlin's objections and called for a "historic political
decision" to seal a deal.
"Greece has done everything possible so that we can arrive
at a mutually beneficial solution, based on the principle of
double respect: respect both to the principle of EU rules and to
the electoral result of member-states," Tsipras said in a
written statement to Reuters.
"I feel certain that the Greek letter for a six-month
extension of the loan agreement with the conditionalities that
accompany it will be accepted. This is the moment for a historic
political decision for the future of Europe."
Athens faces crunch talks in Brussels with euro zone finance
ministers on Friday to secure funding and avoid bankruptcy after
its bailout programme expires on Feb. 28. Germany, however, has
rejected Greece's proposal as insufficient.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)