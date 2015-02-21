ATHENS Feb 21 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Saturday that a funding agreement struck with euro zone ministers cancelled the previous conservative-led government's austerity commitments to the country's international creditors.

"Yesterday we took a decisive step, leaving austerity, the bailouts and the troika," he said in a televised statement. We won a battle, not the war. The difficulties, the real difficulties ...are ahead of us." (reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Karolina Tagaris; editing by David Stamp)