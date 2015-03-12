PARIS, March 12 Greece is in a position to meet
its financial obligations even if does not receive a further
instalment of its frozen international bailout, Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday during a visit to
France.
International creditors have halted the disbursement of
further bailout funds to Greece pending a review of the new
government's reform agenda. Economists have warned that without
a cash injection, the country could go bust in the coming weeks.
"There is no reason for concern... even if there is no
timely disbursement of a tranche, Greece will meet its
obligations," Tsipras said after talks at the OECD group of
industrialised nations, which is based in Paris.
Tsipras told reporters that the OECD would help his
government work on its reforms, which aim to end years of budget
austerity.
"We are here in order for the OECD to put its stamp on the
reforms that the Greek government wants to push on with and I
believe that this stamp in our passport will be very significant
to build mutual trust with our lenders," Tsipras said.
