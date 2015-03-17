CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms as oil prices rally, trade concerns ease
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3656, or 73.27 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the yield curve By Solarina Ho TORONTO, May 10 The Canadian dollar strengthened on Wednesday against the U.S. dollar as oil prices rallied following a drop in U.S. inventories and after more countries supported an extension to OPEC supply cuts. At 4:00 p.m. ET (2000 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3656 to the greenback, or 73.23 U.S. cents, up 0.5 percent, accordin