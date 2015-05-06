ATHENS May 6 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras discussed pension and labour reform issues with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday, the two leaders said in a statement.

The two sides discussed reforms to modernise the pension system and "concurred on the role of a modern and effective collective bargaining system" to be developed through broad consultation, the statement said. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)