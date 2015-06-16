ATHENS, June 16 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras defied what he called an attempt to "humiliate" his
government on Tuesday, saying that an insistence by
international lenders on further cuts was politically motivated.
He said he wanted a deal that would put an end to talk of
Greece leaving the eurozone but said his government had been
elected to end austerity, restating the position he has
maintained since talks with lenders broke down on Sunday.
"The mandate we have got from the Greek people is to end
austerity policy," he told lawmakers in his leftist Syriza
party.
"In order to achieve that, we have to seek a deal which will
spread the burden evenly and which will not hurt wage earners
and pensioners."
Tsipras's comments appeared to deepen the deadlock between
Athens and its creditors, amid growing signs that Greece could
be heading for a default that would push it towards exiting the
eurozone.
He said the European Central Bank was insisting on financial
"strangulation" for Greece and blamed the ECB and European Union
for resisting offering debt relief.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas, writing by
James Mackenzie, editing by Deepa Babington)