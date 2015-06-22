BRIEF-CNQC International says court decision would allow collective sale of Shunfu Ville to proceed
* Board announces that court decision would allow collective sale of Shunfu Ville to proceed.
BRUSSELS, June 23 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday reiterated that his government was seeking a deal with creditors that would resolve the country's financing needs, saying the ball was now in the court of European lenders to clinch one.
Tsipras made the comments after a meeting of euro zone leaders that signalled progress toward reaching a deal to avert a Greek bankruptcy after his government made a series of concessions aimed at hitting budget targets.
"We are seeking a comprehensive and viable solution which will be followed by a strong growth package and at the same time render the Greek economy viable," he told reporters.
"The criteria are economic viability, a sustainable debt and a strong, front-loaded growth package." (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Angeliki Koutantou and James Mackenzie)
* Board announces that court decision would allow collective sale of Shunfu Ville to proceed.
May 10 Canadian stock exchange operator TMX Ltd's shares fell as much as 7.6 percent on Wednesday, a day after it reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue.