BRUSSELS, June 26 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras expressed his government's frustration with creditors'
demands for austerity meaures during talks with the leaders of
France and Germany on Friday, a Greek government official said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Francois Hollande had a private meeting with Tsipras before the
final session of an EU summit in Brussels, urging Greece to
accept a cash-for-reforms deal on Saturday to avert a default.
"Tsipras briefed the two leaders on the Greek proposal and
underlined that the Greek side does not understand the
insistence of the institutions on such harsh measures," the
official said.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)