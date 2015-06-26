ATHENS, June 27 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras on Saturday called a referendum on July 5 whether the
country should accept or reject a bailout agreement offered by
creditors.
"These proposals, which clearly violate the European rules
and the basic rights to work, equality and dignity show that the
purpose of some of the partners and institutions was not a
viable agreement for all parties, but possibly the humiliation
of an entire people," Tsipras said in a televised address to the
nation.
He made the comments hours after flying back from Brussels,
where European and IMF creditors offered Greece a deal that his
government rejected as inadequate.
Athens will ask for an extension of its bailout agreement,
which ends on June 30, by a few days in light of the referendum,
he said.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Michele Kambas, Writing
by Deepa Babington)