ATHENS, June 28 Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras issued a defiant call on Greeks to reject an "insulting" bailout offer from foreign creditors in a referendum planned for July 5.
"The day of truth is coming for the creditors, the time when they will see that Greece will not surrender, that Greece is not a game that has ended," he said in an address to parliament laced with references to democracy and national dignity.
"I am certain that the Greek people will rise to the historical circumstances and issue a resounding 'No' to the ultimatum," he said as he wound up the debate before a vote to authorize the referendum.
