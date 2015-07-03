ATHENS, July 3 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras on Friday said an IMF analysis showing Greece's debt is
unsustainable justifies his government's decision to reject an
aid package from creditors that offered no debt relief.
In a televised address to the nation on the final day of
campaigning ahead of Sunday's referendum, Tsipras renewed his
appeal to Greeks to vote against the bailout package and say
'no' to blackmail and ultimatums.
"Yesterday an event of major political importance happened,"
Tsipras said. "The IMF published a report on Greece's economy
which is a great vindication for the Greek government as it
confirms the obvious - that Greek debt is not sustainable."
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)