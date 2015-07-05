ATHENS, July 5 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras hailed a 'No' vote in Sunday's referendum on a bailout
offer and said his government was ready to return immediately to
negotiations with creditors in a bid to get shuttered banks open
again.
Dismissing talk that the referendum was effectively a vote
on whether Greece stays in the euro, Tsipras said the mandate
that Greeks had given him was to reach a viable solution rather
than clash with Europe.
"With the difficult circumstances prevailing today you made
a very brave choice," Tsipras said in a televised address to
Greeks. "I'm fully aware the mandate you gave me is not one of a
rupture with Europe but a mandate to strengthen our negotiating
position to seek a viable solution."
Tsipras said he would ask the country's president to summon
a meeting of political party leaders to brief them on the
situation.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Michele Kambas, Writing by
Deepa Babington)