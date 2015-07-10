ATHENS, July 10 Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
defended the painful bailout proposals his leftwing government
presented to parliament on Friday, saying they were difficult
measures but would help keep Greece in the euro zone.
Arguing that the mix of tax hikes and spending cuts was
better on many points than the package rejected by voters in a
referendum on Sunday, Tsipras insisted that he had won important
concessions on restructuring Greece's enormous public debt.
"For the first time, we have on the table a substantial
discussion for a debt restructuring," he said in a debate before
parliament votes on endorsing the proposals.
He said Greece would meet 6.8 billion euros of payments on
maturing bonds held by the European Central Bank due in July and
August and said that the capital controls imposed on banks would
not force the government to take new fiscal measures.
