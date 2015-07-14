ATHENS, July 14 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras defended on Tuesday a bailout deal struck at a euro zone
summit, saying that although it had been "a bad night for
Europe" and "imposed" on Greece, the agreement saved it from
exiting the euro and must be implemented.
"I am fully assuming my responsibilities, for mistakes and
for oversights, and for the responsibility of signing a text
that I do not believe in, but that I am obliged to implement,"
Tsipras said in an interview on public television.
Tsipras said he had fought a battle not to cut wages and
pensions, adding that the fiscal adjustment agreed in the deal
was milder than adjustments agreed to in the past.
Tsipras, who faces strong discontent within his Syriza party
over the deal, said Greece must stick to the fiscal adjustment
the deal foresees and added that he intends to serve a full
four-year term, ruling out early elections.
"I won't escape these responsibilities and will try to
implement my political programme over a four-year period," he
said.
"The hard truth is this one-way street for Greece was
imposed on us," a bitter Tsipras said.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Michele Kambas; Writing by
Ingrid Melander)