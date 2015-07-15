ATHENS, July 15 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras told parliamentarians in his leftwing Syriza party that
it would be difficult for him to remain in office if he did not
have their support in a key vote on Wednesday, a government
official said.
"I am prime minister because I have a parliamentary group
that supports me. If I do not have its support, it will be
difficult to be prime minister the day after," he told the
lawmakers, according to the official.
The meeting between the prime minister and the lawmakers
came ahead of a vote in parliament to approve a sweeping
austerity package demanded by European partners as a condition
for beginning talks on a new bailout deal that would keep Greece
in the euro.
The package has drawn strong resistance from many in Syriza
and as many as 30-40 leftist deputies are expected to withhold
support from the government in the vote.
