ATHENS, July 16 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras made a final appeal to parliament for support of the
tough package of bailout measures imposed by European partners
this week, telling lawmakers there was no alternative, even
though he disagreed with the measures.
"We don't believe in it, but we are forced to adopt it,"
Tsipras told deputies before a vote on the measures, which must
be approved by parliament before European partners will agree to
open talks on a new multibillion euro bailout.
He said he would not shirk his responsibilities and would
push forward with political and social reforms and the fight
against corruption.
Hardliners in the ruling Syriza party oppose the deal but
the bill is expected to pass with the support of pro-European
opposition parties.
