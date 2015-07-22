New Mountain Capital's Avantor to buy lab supplies company VWR
May 5 Avantor, a laboratory supplies company owned by private equity firm New Mountain Capital, said it would buy VWR Corp in a deal with an enterprise value of about $6.4 billion.
ATHENS, July 23 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday pledged his government would never allow banks to seize the primary residences of Greeks as parliament prepared to vote on a bill that toughens rules on foreclosures.
"There will be no foreclosures of primary homes," Tsipras said in a speech to parliament ahead of the vote on the second package of reforms required to seal a bailout agreement.
"The protection of primary residences, by this government, was, is and will be lasting."
Tsipras reiterated that his government was forced into making a difficult choice of accepting tough reforms at the threat of a Greek euro exit, which he said remained on the mind of some of the country's partners.
In the coming days, Tsipras said his government would focus on political reforms and fighting corruption and tax evasion by those who have parked large sums of money abroad. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, Writing by Deepa Babington)
BRUSSELS, May 5 The European Commission launched an infringement procedure against Slovenia on Friday over its seizure of European Central Bank data last year after Slovenian authorities failed to provide a satisfactory response to its query about the incident.