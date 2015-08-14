ATHENS Aug 14 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras urged lawmakers to approve an 85-billion-euro bailout
agreement with creditors on Friday, calling it a "necessary
choice" for the nation.
Addressing parliament before lawmakers vote on the deal,
Tsipras said Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos faced a battle
at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers later on Friday to
avert the threat of a bridge loan - which he called a return to
a "crisis without end" - being offered to Greece instead of
bailout aid.
