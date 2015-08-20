BRIEF-Liechtensteinische Landesbank says AGM elected Georg Wohlwend as new chairman
* further increase of dividend to CHF 1.70 proposed by board of directors was approved
ATHENS Aug 20 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is due to meet senior advisers shortly to discuss whether to call early elections to quell a rebellion in his leftist Syriza party, a government official said on Thursday.
Speculation of snap polls in September has grown in recent days as senior aides including Energy Minister Panos Skourletis openly call for a return to the ballot box. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by David Stamp)
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian federal audit court TCU said it will investigate whether support from development bank BNDES for meatpacker JBS SA caused losses to taxpayers, according to a statement Friday.