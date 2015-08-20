ATHENS Aug 20 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is due to meet senior advisers shortly to discuss whether to call early elections to quell a rebellion in his leftist Syriza party, a government official said on Thursday.

Speculation of snap polls in September has grown in recent days as senior aides including Energy Minister Panos Skourletis openly call for a return to the ballot box. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by David Stamp)