EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies up for 2nd day on commodities, dollar weakness

(Updates with final prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 11 Latin American currencies strengthened for a second day on Thursday, lifted by higher commodity prices and worldwide weakness in the U.S. dollar. Mexico's peso rose 0.9 percent, and the Colombian peso firmed 0.5 percent, tracking key prices of oil. Oil futures jumped after a drawdown in U.S. inventories and a bigger-than-expected cut in Saudi supplies to Asia. Brazil's real rose over 0.7 percent agains