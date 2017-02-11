ATHENS Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras said on Saturday he believed the country's drawn-out
bailout review would be completed positively but said Athens
would not accept "illogical" demands by its lenders.
"We are ready to discuss anything within the framework of
the (bailout) agreement and within reason, but not things beyond
the framework of the agreement and beyond reason," Tsipras told
a meeting of his Syriza party. "We will not discuss demands
which are not backed up by logic and by numbers," he said.
Greece and its international lenders made clear progress on
Friday towards bridging differences over its fiscal path in
coming years, moving closer to a deal that would secure new loan
disbursements and save the country from default.
Representatives of its lenders are expected to return to
Athens this week to report on whether Greece has complied with a
second batch of reforms agreed under the current bailout, its
third.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)