BERLIN Feb 17 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras told a German magazine Athens would not agree to any
extension of its current bailout programme, but that his
government wanted to keep the country in the euro zone.
"For us, the old austerity programme is dead," Tsipras told
Germany's Stern magazine according to interview excerpts
published on Tuesday, adding that the proposal to extend the
programme by six months did not make sense.
"Anyone suggesting that the current programme should be
extended by six months is wasting their time", he said, adding
that there was no room in Europe for ultimatums like the one
given to Greece to agree to a euro group proposal by Friday.
Asked whether Greece was preparing itself for leaving the
euro zone with a plan B, Tsipras said: "We don't need such a
plan. Because we will stay in the euro."
The magazine said that the interview was conducted last week
and that some parts were added after follow-up questions with
Tsipras on Monday.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Caroline Copley)