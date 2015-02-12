BRUSSELS Feb 12 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras said he was committed to reforms as he arrived in
Brussels ahead of a summit of EU leaders.
"Now is the time to advance the changes that the previous
government did not do, to end corruption and tackle tax
evasion," he told reporters after meeting Belgian Prime Minister
Charles Michel. 1
In seven hours of crisis talks in Brussels that ended after
midnight, euro zone finance ministers were unable to agree even
a joint statement on the next procedural steps.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and
Robin Emmott)