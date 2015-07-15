ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told parliamentarians in his leftwing Syriza party that it would be difficult for him to remain in office if he did not have their support in a key vote on Wednesday, a government official said.

"I am prime minister because I have a parliamentary group that supports me. If I do not have its support, it will be difficult to be prime minister the day after," he told the lawmakers, according to the official.

The meeting between the prime minister and the lawmakers came ahead of a vote in parliament to approve a sweeping austerity package demanded by European partners as a condition for beginning talks on a new bailout deal that would keep Greece in the euro.

The package has drawn strong resistance from many in Syriza and as many as 30-40 leftist deputies are expected to withhold support from the government in the vote.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Ingrid Melander)