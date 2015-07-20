By Dina Kyriakidou
ATHENS, July 20 Once again Alexis Tsipras was
struggling to make a decision. For hours on July 13, the Greek
prime minister and Europe's leaders had been trying to thrash
out a new deal to bail out bankrupt Greece and keep the country
in the euro zone.
Now a clean copy of the latest text had been printed, and
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois
Hollande and European Council President Donald Tusk were
satisfied with the terms. So too appeared Tsipras - but he left
the room to check the details one more time with colleagues in
his leftist party Syriza.
Nearly an hour later he had still not returned. Heads of
government and state paced around, fiddling with their phones.
The Lithuanian president and Slovenian prime minister said they
could wait no longer and left through a backdoor, a diplomat
involved in the summit said.
When Tsipras finally reappeared, his response confirmed what
Europe's leaders had suspected for some time: without the full
backing of his party, the Greek leader could not commit. The
drafting process had to begin anew.
The setback reinforced European doubts that Tsipras could
control his party. Friends and associates say the 40-year-old's
calm demeanour belies a man struggling to balance Syriza,
Greece's economic interests and his own leftist ideology. At
many points he has turned to a small team of advisers,
conferring with them again and again before making major
decisions.
Tsipras's strategy going into the bailout talks was to push
international partners to the edge, betting they would make
concessions to prevent Greece crashing out of the euro zone. In
the event, though, he was forced to blink first and then ad-lib
his way through the crisis that ensued.
He found himself pressed on the one side by the Germans, who
didn't want to give another penny to prop up Greece, and on the
other by his own political party, which opposed the austerity
demanded in return for a bailout.
The indecision and delays have cost Greece about 30 billion
euros in the last three weeks alone, according to one senior
European Union (EU) official. Tsipras' inability to cut a deal
in early July, which forced Greek banks to close their doors and
sent the economy plunging, has pushed up the cost of the latest
bailout to 86 billion euros, from the 53 billion euros Greece
was requesting only a few weeks ago.
Tsipras would not speak to Reuters for this story. But he
told Greek state broadcaster ERT on July 15 that he had made
mistakes and taken some bad decisions. But at least he was a
straight talker, he said. "You can accuse me of many things,
that I had illusions that this Europe can be defeated, that the
power of what's right can defeat the power of banks and money.
But you cannot accuse me of lying to the Greek people."
A former Syriza colleague who has known Tsipras since he was
a teenager and is now with another party said: "He has grown in
leaps politically, but his decisions are a result of his fears.
Fear that he will be the prime minister who led Greece out of
the euro, fear his party will split, and also fear he is
betraying the ideology he has fought for and believed in since
he was a child."
METEORIC RISE
Born in 1974 a few days after Greece's return to democracy
following seven years of military dictatorship, Tsipras joined
the youth branch of the Communist Party when he was just 14.
Three years later he moved to a more liberal-minded splinter
group that would later be renamed Syriza.
Until a renovation a few months ago, a portrait of Che
Guevara hung outside Tsipras' office in Syriza headquarters in
Athens. "At 16, I read Marx and believed capitalism would end
and we would go to the next stage of society, which is
socialism. To me, this was absolute," he said in a 2008
interview with student paper Schooligans. "I was wrong. Now I
know it's not absolute. It may happen, but it may not."
Tsipras rose through Syriza's ranks swiftly. As head of the
party's youth wing he "was a good manager of daily issues but
didn't give the impression he would be a great leader," said an
older Syriza member who has known Tsipras since he was a
teenager.
Nevertheless, party president Alekos Alavanos picked him as
a candidate in the 2006 race to be mayor of Athens. With youth
and sincerity on his side, Tsipras unexpectedly received 10.5
percent of the vote - not enough to win, but a massive gain for
what was still a tiny party.
"Alavanos catapulted him to the top. He really fought with
others in the party to establish him because he believed Alexis
was the only hope for the (Left) Coalition," said the former
Syriza member, referring to a forerunner of the party.
At 33, Tsipras was president of the party, the youngest
political leader in the history of modern Greece. By 40, with no
experience of national government, he was prime minister,
elected on the promise of ending austerity but keeping Greece in
the euro zone.
Even his mentor did not think the promise stacked up.
Alavanos, now 65, left Syriza years ago and heads a small party
that advocates Greece's exit from the euro zone. He has never
publicly discussed Tsipras and refused to comment on their
relationship for this story. But he did criticise the idea that
Greece can stay in the euro and not implement austerity. "Basic
intelligence dictates this is impossible," Alavanos said.
INNER CIRCLE
Like the prime minister, Tsipras' team of close advisers had
little experience of government or international politics. In
large part, members of his inner circle are trusted friends of a
similar ideology and age.
His closest confidant is Minister of State Nikos Pappas, two
years his junior. Pappas, an economist, was living in Scotland
with no plans to return to Greece when Tsipras asked him to join
him in 2008.
Tsipras also brought in British-trained economist Yanis
Varoufakis, who had been an academic in Britain, Australia and
the United States. He offered a way to build bridges with Europe
and the United States. "(Tsipras) took him in because he broke
some barriers for us," said a Syriza insider. "He was
recognisable and he had international connections."
But Varoufakis was also radical and outspoken. Appointed
finance minister after Syriza won power in January, he proved to
be less bridge builder and more destroyer as he negotiated with
international lenders. He angered many in Europe with his blunt
rhetoric and unorthodox ideas. Even Tsipras was shocked to hear
about a Varoufakis' plan to recruit average Greeks and tourists
to act as tax inspectors, insiders said.
As negotiations floundered, these two key figures in the
Greek government went in different directions. Varoufakis, who
would not speak for this story, eventually quit, saying he felt
Tsipras was ready to reach a deal with Greece's creditors at any
price.
In all the turmoil, Tsipras also had two confidants of a
different nature. One was Minister of State Alekos Flambouraris,
who had worked with Tsipras' late father in the construction
industry. People close to Tsipras say the 73-year-old
Flambouraris offers emotional support as his leader tries to
balance party, country and principles.
Tsipras' other support was his partner Betty Batziana, his
high school sweetheart. At home they still lead a quiet and
modest life, little changed from before he became prime
minister.
Batziana has studiously stayed out of the limelight. In one
of her few contacts with the media during a trip to Moscow,
reporters asked whether it was true, as some British media
suggested, that she had said she would leave Tsipras if he
agreed to a bad deal for Greece. In reply, she laughed.
MOTLEY BUNCH
Tsipras' inner team started to discuss the idea of a
referendum in April, as it became increasingly clear Greece's
creditors would not budge on their austerity demands. Their aim
was to use a vote on the EU's bailout terms as a way to entrench
the prime minister as the dominant political figure in Greece,
rally public support around him and give him leverage with
lenders, insiders say.
While popular support was important, this overlooked two
important factors. First, Greece's only real bargaining chip
with its lenders was the threat of the chaos that might ensue if
it had to leave the euro zone. Second, Tsipras was struggling to
keep Syriza - a motley bunch of 16 groups, ranging from Maoists
to environmentalists - united.
Some far-left members wanted Greece to leave the euro zone
and go back to the drachma. "In the last few weeks, Tsipras had
to keep a balance between keeping Greece in the euro and holding
his own party together," a former senior Syriza official said.
Greece's international partners grew increasingly frustrated
with Tsipras and his lack of decisiveness. On June 24, Tsipras
met for hours at European Commission headquarters with
International Monetary Fund boss Christine Lagarde, European
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Central Bank
chief Mario Draghi and Eurogroup finance ministers.
Two people familiar with the talks said Tsipras appeared to
agree at least twice on terms for a bailout, only to request a
time-out to consult with his delegation, which included
Varoufakis and Pappas.
Each time, he returned to the room without his normal smile
and said the package was "unacceptable," causing immense
irritation and loss of trust, the two sources said.
"He brought this busload of Syriza activists with him, and
each time we thought we had a deal, he would go next door and
consult the comrades, and come back stony-faced saying it was
impossible," one of the sources said.
A Greek official said a mini-bus of Greek ministers and
Syriza economists was in Brussels. "It is natural that the prime
minister consults with his delegation," the official said.
COMRADES
In the referendum, Greeks voted against tough bailout terms
involving austerity. It was a huge victory for Tsipras, but the
sense of elation didn't last. He sought parliament's approval to
go back to the EU negotiating table and, unsure whether he could
hold his government together, reached out to his political
rivals for support.
The leaders of all Greece's main parties except far-right
Golden Dawn were called to a meeting at the presidential mansion
on July 6. It lasted nearly seven hours. Insiders said Tsipras
was accused of bringing Greece to the brink of disaster with his
erratic behaviour. Though Tsipras spent most of the time
consulting EU leaders by telephone, he listened to his critics,
spoke little and kept copious notes, the insider said. He looked
tired and anxious and responded by saying: "We must all exercise
self-criticism."
At the end of the marathon meeting, a joint statement was
issued, declaring the referendum's resounding rejection of a
bailout deal as a mandate to negotiate further. During a
five-hour parliamentary debate that started after midnight and
ended with Tsipras delivering a final appeal in a trembling
voice, Syriza was in uproar.
Parliamentary offices filled with cigarette smoke despite a
smoking ban. Syriza lawmakers walked the corridors telling
reporters the government might not survive the night. Some
Syriza lawmakers rebelled, but Tsipras won the vote with the
support of other parties.
Wounded, but armed with parliament's approval, he returned
to Brussels for the final showdown. In reality, though, he was
losing any leverage to negotiate and decisions were being forced
on him.
As EU funding ran out, the government was compelled to close
Greek banks and limited people to 60 euros a day from cash
machines.
Tsipras looked exhausted. Some European leaders even urged
him to get some rest. But with the intervention of the French, a
deal was reached under which Greece agreed to accept even
tougher economic reforms than had been on offer before. Tsipras
announced it to his team calmly: "OK, we signed."
In Athens, a group of Syriza supporters gathered around wine
and meze in the leafy yard of a house in the leftist district of
Exarcheia. The group was split between those who had wanted
Tsipras to get a bailout deal and keep Greece in the euro, and
those who advocated ending austerity - even if it meant going
back to the drachma.
What was unanimous, however, was sympathy for Tsipras. "He
may not have political experience but he is honourable and a
fighter," said Nikos Kapios, 80, a retired actor at the
gathering.
At the weekend Tsipras reshuffled his cabinet, replacing
several ministers who opposed the new EU deal. With Syriza
divided, Tsipras, who remains popular with voters, may decide to
hold another election later this year. "If he doesn't make it,"
said Kapios, "the blame is with his own comrades."
