ATHENS May 15 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras said on Friday that Athens and its lenders had found
common ground in their negotiations but the government would not
back down from its red lines such as no cuts to wages and
pensions.
Tsipras said the two sides had agreed on fiscal targets and
VAT rates, but disagreed on labour issues and pension reform. He
said a deal should include low primary budget surplus targets
for 2015-16 and a debt restructuring.
"From this podium I want to assure the Greek people that
there is no possibility or chance that the Greek government will
back down on pension and labour issues," Tsipras told a
conference. Greece, which is fast running out of cash, hopes to
reach a deal with its lenders that will unlock further aid under
its bailout by the end of the month.
