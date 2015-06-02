ATHENS, June 2 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will travel to Brussels on Wednesday for a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, a Greek government official said on Tuesday.

"The prime minister will be in Brussels tomorrow with the Greek proposal in his luggage, upon the request of Jean-Claude Juncker," the official said, adding that the meeting would take place on Wednesday night.

Earlier, a senior EU official said the EU Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund had agreed on the terms of a cash-for-reform deal to be put to Greece in a bid to conclude four months of debt negotiations. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Christian Plumb)