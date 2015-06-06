ATHENS, June 6 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras will hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
French President Francois Hollande on the sidelines of a summit
in Brussels on Wednesday, a Greek government official said on
Saturday.
The three leaders held a teleconference on Saturday, which
the official said was held in a "good climate", without giving
details on the content of the call.
Greece is locked in a standoff with its euro zone and IMF
creditors over an aid package aimed at unlocking money for the
cash-strapped country.
