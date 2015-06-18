By Erik Kirschbaum
BERLIN, June 18 The "blind insistence" on
cutting Greek pensions will only worsen the country's already
dire financial crisis, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras wrote
in a German newspaper commentary on Thursday.
In a guest column for Der Tagesspiegel newspaper in Berlin,
Tsipras also rejected the "myth" that German taxpayers are
paying Greek pensions and wages. He said Greeks, contrary to the
widespread belief in Germany, work longer than Germans.
"The blind insistence of cuts (in pensions) in a country
with a 25 percent unemployment rate and where half of all the
young people are unemployed will only cause a further worsening
of the already dramatic social situation," Tsipras wrote.
He said that pensions are the only source of income for
countless families in Greece. In Athens on Wednesday he also
rejected pension cuts that creditors are seeking to unlock aid.
Tsipras also wrote that the state's expenditures for
pensions and social spending were cut by 50 percent between 2010
and 2014. "That makes further cutbacks in this sensitive area
impossible."
Tsipras also challenged perceptions among Germans, a
majority of whom now want Greece to leave the euro zone, about
who is paying for Greek wages and pensions:
"Anyone who claims that German taxpayers are coming up for
the wages and pensions for Greeks is lying," he wrote. "I'm not
denying there are problems...But I'm speaking out here to show
why the 'cuts offensive' of the past years has led nowhere."
Tsipras's leftist government has faced dire warnings that it
risks being forced out of the euro zone and left without support
if it fails to strike a aid-for-reforms deal with creditors.
Hopes of a breakthrough on Thursday at a meeting of European
finance ministers, once seen as a final chance for an agreement,
are looking increasingly dim.
Athens must find a way out of the impasse by the end of
June, when it faces a 1.6 billion euro ($1.8 billion) repayment
due to the International Monetary Fund, potentially leaving it
bankrupt and on the verge of exiting the euro zone.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble maintained his hard line
against Greece, telling Bild newspaper the question was whether
"Greece fulfils its commitments from the existing programme."
Schaeuble stressed the IMF must continue to take part in the
rescue programme: "Without its important contribution, it (the
programme) doesn't work."
