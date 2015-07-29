(Adds comment on Syriza party congress)
ATHENS, July 29 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras said on Wednesday he may have to call an early election
to bolster a parliamentary majority that has been strained by
bailout reforms demanded by creditors.
About three dozen of his 149 lawmakers have refused to back
reforms agreed by Tsipras at a European summit on July 13,
forcing him to rely on opposition support to push through the
legislation in exchange for a third bailout.
"I would be the last person to want elections, if I had the
secured parliamentary majority to make it through to the end of
the four-year term," he said in an interview with Sto Kokkino
radio station.
"But if I don't have a parliamentary majority, we will be
forced to go to elections."
Several ministers have suggested that an election could be
held in the autumn, most likely after final talks on the
multi-billion euro bailout programme are wrapped up.
EU/IMF envoys started bailout talks with the government in
Athens this week. They may demand additional reform measures to
be legislated in August before releasing any further loans.
But Tsipras said he would not implement anything beyond what
was agreed in Brussels earlier this month.
Months of arduous negotiations and capital controls have
taken their toll on the feeble Greek economy and the leftist
government would want to avoid any further austerity measures.
He said Greece would post a zero primary budget surplus, or
possibly even a deficit, this year, depending on the economy's
performance in the coming months.
"I know what is the framework of the decision we signed,"
Tsipras said. "Regardless of whether or not we agree or disagree
with these conventional obligations, we will implement them. But
nothing beyond that."
Members of Syriza's central committee are meeting on
Thursday to discuss the future of the fragmented party, which is
under pressure due to the revolt by members of the far-left Left
Platform wing.
Tsipras said an emergency party congress could be held in
September to redefine party strategy.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Helen Popper, Editing
by Angus MacSwan)