* Supporters see Tsipras as untainted
* Greeks like a fighter, even if he loses
* Ministers openly discuss possible snap election
* Prime minister's popularity might slip as reforms bite
* Syriza may occupy vacant left-of-centre ground
By Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, Aug 18 Alexis Tsipras has presided over
a near-death experience for the Greek financial system and
performed a U-turn on resisting austerity. And yet the prime
minister bestrides his nation's politics, with no serious
challenger in sight.
With his ministers openly discussing the possibility of a
snap election, Tsipras seems nearly ready to exploit his
enduring popularity in Greece and further consolidate his
position after seven turbulent months in office.
Tsipras's one tangible achievement has been to seal a new
bailout deal for Greece, but on terms so onerous that part of
his radical left Syriza party is threatening to walk out.
Nevertheless, Greeks like a fighter and Syriza voters still
admire how he fought the euro zone and IMF for a better deal,
even though he lost.
Above all, they regard the handsome and charismatic
41-year-old as an untainted leader of a country with a sorry
history of corruption that was close to bankruptcy for years.
"Tsipras is the most popular politician right now. He is
young and fresh, and he's never been involved in scandals," said
Ilias Tiganis, a 50-year-old kiosk owner in central Athens.
"People don't forget that the previous governments and
opposition parties brought the country to this situation."
Any hesitation in calling an election could be risky for
Tsipras, who won power in January with much experience of
protest politics and none of running a country.
Two momentous decisions under his leadership - both taken as
disaster beckoned - are likely to start hurting his leftist
supporters in the next few months, as if they haven't suffered
enough during five years of economic crisis.
At the end of June his government closed the banks for three
weeks, imposing capital controls as Greece headed to the brink
of bankruptcy while he tried to extract concessions from the
creditors who refused to offer them.
While this narrowly saved the financial system from
collapse, businesses are struggling with the strict curbs on
cash withdrawals and payments abroad that remain. Unemployment
is still at 25 percent, and the capital controls - which are
likely to remain until the banks are recapitalised later this
year - could cost yet more jobs.
Then Tsipras caved in to the creditors - ditching his
election promises to reverse austerity policies imposed under
Greece's first two bailouts - to avoid a banking collapse and
euro exit. Instead he accepted more spending and pension cuts,
tax increases and economic reforms which will soon start hurting
Greeks, all to secure 86 billion euros in bailout loans.
BLAMING THE EUROPEANS
Tsipras is unapologetic. "My conscience is clear," he told
parliament before it approved the bailout deal on Friday. "It is
the best we could achieve under the current balance of power in
Europe, under conditions of economic and financial asphyxiation
imposed upon us."
His supporters believe him. "Syriza voters think that
Tsipras put up a real fight in the euro zone and got the best he
could," said Thomas Gerakis, a political analyst and head of the
Marc polling company. "They blame euro zone policymakers for the
new austerity package more than Tsipras."
Exactly how popular Tsipras remains is unclear. A Metron
Analysis poll released on July 24 showed 61 percent had a
positive view of his performance. It also put support for Syriza
at 33.6 percent, making it by far the most popular party, but
not enough to govern without seeking a coalition partner.
After that the trail goes cold. As it is high summer in
Greece, many voters are away at the beach or family homes in the
country and pollsters say mustering a representative sample is
nearly impossible until they all return later this month.
To fulfil his promises to the creditors, Tsipras needs a
parliamentary majority to pass the necessary legislation. But
nearly a third of Syriza lawmakers have rebelled, and the
bailout bill passed on Friday only with support from opposition
parties, which said they wanted to save Greece from ruin.
That support is unlikely to continue. Three ministers raised
the possibility on Monday that Tsipras will call a parliamentary
confidence vote, probably leading to a snap election. One said
Syriza would aim to achieve a majority, something it narrowly
failed to secure in January.
But if he fails to move quickly, the risk is his popularity
will slip. "The real test for the Tsipras government will be in
a few months when people start feeling the effects of the
implementation of the new measures," said Gerakis.
Tsipras appears ready to ditch the bailout objectors from
his party, allowing Syriza to occupy the left-of-centre ground
vacated by the near demise of the PASOK socialist party.
Outside Syriza, Tsipras seems to have no rivals. PASOK,
which negotiated Greece's first bailout in 2010, now has only 13
members of the 300-seat parliament. The conservative New
Democracy party has only an interim leader after former prime
minister Antonis Samaras quit as party chief in July after
Greeks overwhelmingly supported Tsipras's call to reject an EU
bailout at a referendum.
Some Greeks, hardened by the long crisis, accept Tsipras has
political skills but doubt his credentials as a national leader.
"He is better at lying than the others," said Fotis Mamoglou, a
64-year-old jeweller. "He speaks to the problems that people are
facing, but he also uses them to elevate himself."
Through all the crises and U-turns, Tsipras has still kept
hope alive among many Greeks after years of hardship.
Importantly, the former Communist comes from a culture far
removed from PASOK and New Democracy, which took turns to rule
Greece for almost four decades. "The rest of the parties had
people that have been involved in scandals," said Tiganis. "They
all have skeletons in their closets."
(additional reporting by Greg Roumeliotis; writing by David
Stamp; editing by Giles Elgood)