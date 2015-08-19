* Debate over whether to hold election before or after Oct
* Tsipras won bailout approval only with opposition support
* Syriza lawmakers rebelled over bailout's onerous terms
* Pressure eases on Greece as banks build up reserves
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Aug 19 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras has yet to make up his mind on calling early elections,
a government minister said on Wednesday, following a rift in the
ruling party over the country's new bailout deal.
Ministers have spoken openly about the possibility of a
parliamentary confidence vote leading to elections since Tsipras
had to rely on opposition lawmakers to win approval on Friday
for the 86 billion euro bailout deal.
But Deputy Culture Minister Nikos Xydakis played down
speculation that Tsipras could move soon after Greece makes a
3.2 billion euro debt repayment to the European Central Bank on
Thursday, using funds to be released under the bailout
programme.
Xydakis pinned the timing on the first review of progress
under the new bailout, which Greece's creditors will conduct in
October. "There are two views in order to have a strengthened
government - elections either before or after the first bailout
review. It is a decision the prime minister will make," he told
the state TV channel ERT.
Greece has already been bailed out twice since 2010 by the
euro zone and International Monetary Fund. Tsipras secured the
third programme by making commitments to impose reform and
austerity policies that are so onerous that a sizeable number of
lawmakers from his radical left Syriza party rejected the deal
in parliament.
Some are now threatening to walk out of the party. This has
led to opposition accusations that Tsipras, who remains popular
despite his U-turn on resisting austerity, wants elections
simply to deal with his own internal rebellion.
Xydakis said this should not be so. "What is most important
at this phase is that the government serve the interests of the
Greek people and not those of the party," he said. "Tsipras is
the prime minister of 11 million Greeks, not of 30,000 members
of the Syriza party."
Asked what would be the message if the government opted for
early elections, he said: "Hope is coming," using Syriza's
campaign slogan when it was elected in January.
The bailout programme faces one of its final hurdles on
Wednesday when parliament in Germany - the biggest contributor
to the bailouts - votes on it. They are expected to approve it
overwhelmingly, but Chancellor Angela Merkel faces a rebellion
in her own conservative party from lawmakers who oppose pouring
yet more billions into Greece.
Greece came close to financial collapse before Tsipras
negotiated the deal, forcing him to close the banks for three
weeks and impose capital controls on money leaving the banking
system which have since been eased slightly, but not removed.
The pressure is ebbing a little. The ECB cut emergency
liquidity assistance for Greek banks on Tuesday, in line with a
request from Athens, several sources said. This was a positive
sign that lenders are stabilising their operations and building
cash reserves.
Also on Tuesday, ratings agency Fitch upgraded its credit
rating for Greece by one notch, saying the latest bailout
programme reduced the chance of default.
It raised Greece's long-term rating to 'CCC' from 'CC',
saying the Aug. 14 deal "reduced the risk of Greece defaulting
on its private sector debt obligations" but added that risks to
the programme's success "remain high".
(writing by David Stamp Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)