* Debate over whether to hold election before or after Oct
* Tsipras won bailout approval only with opposition support
* Syriza lawmakers rebelled over bailout's onerous terms
* Pressure eases on Greece as banks build up reserves
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Aug 19 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras has yet to make up his mind on calling early elections,
a government minister said on Wednesday, following a rift in the
ruling party over the country's new bailout deal.
The comment came as former energy minister Panagiotis
Lafazanis, who leads hard left rebels in Tsipras' Syriza party,
repeated his opposition to the bailout and signalled he might
refuse to support Tsipras in any confidence vote.
Ministers have spoken openly about the possibility of a
parliamentary confidence vote leading to elections since Tsipras
had to rely on opposition lawmakers to win approval on Friday
for the 86 billion euro bailout deal.
But Deputy Culture Minister Nikos Xydakis played down
speculation that Tsipras could move soon after Greece makes a
3.2 billion euro debt repayment to the European Central Bank on
Thursday, using funds to be released under the bailout
programme.
Xydakis pinned the timing on the first review of progress
under the new bailout, which Greece's creditors will conduct in
October. "There are two views in order to have a strengthened
government - elections either before or after the first bailout
review. It is a decision the prime minister will make," he told
the state TV channel ERT.
Greece has already been bailed out twice since 2010 by the
euro zone and International Monetary Fund. Tsipras secured the
third programme by promising to impose reform and austerity
policies that are so onerous that a sizeable number of lawmakers
from his radical left Syriza party rejected the deal in
parliament.
Lafazanis, whom Tsipras sacked for a previous rebellion, has
already taken a step toward breaking away from the party by
calling for a new anti-bailout movement.
"We ... will not under any guise or pretext give the 'green
light' to anyone to implement this third bailout," he told the
real.gr news website on Wednesday, saying the deal would
perpetuate the destructive policies of "relentless austerity and
degrading servitude"
PRIME MINISTER OF ALL GREEKS
On Friday, support for the government from within its own
coalition parties fell below 120 votes, the minimum needed to
survive a confidence vote if some others abstain. The main
conservative opposition New Democracy party and the small
socialist party PASOK have both ruled out supporting Tsipras
after voting for the bailout to save the country from ruin.
However, neither has said whether it would vote against
Tsipras or merely abstain.
The speculation has led to opposition accusations that
Tsipras, who remains popular despite his U-turn on resisting
austerity, wants elections simply to deal with his own internal
rebellion.
Xydakis said this should not be so. "What is most important
at this phase is that the government serve the interests of the
Greek people and not those of the party," he said. "Tsipras is
the prime minister of 11 million Greeks, not of 30,000 members
of the Syriza party."
The bailout programme cleared one of its final hurdles on
Wednesday when parliament in Germany - the biggest contributor
to the bailouts - approved it overwhelmingly.
Greece came close to financial collapse before Tsipras
negotiated the deal, forcing him to close the banks for three
weeks and impose capital controls on money leaving the banking
system which have since been eased slightly, but not removed.
