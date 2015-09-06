* Greeks vote in snap election on Sept. 20
* Unclear result could lead to yet more instability
* Tsipras due make major campaign speech later on Sunday
By Angeliki Koutantou
ATHENS, Sept 6 Former Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras played down fears on Sunday that a snap election
in two weeks would produce a fractured result, saying there were
enough undecided voters to produce a clear winner on the day.
Tsipras resigned last month to make way for the election,
hoping to secure a new mandate for a tough austerity programme
he agreed in exchange for an 86 billion euro bailout with the
cash-starved country's creditors.
But having started out as the clear frontrunner, his leftist
Syriza party's poll lead has collapsed in the past days, making
for an unexpectedly close contest against his main rival, the
conservative New Democracy party.
The prospect of a fractured result after the Sept. 20 vote
has stoked fears of yet more political instability in a country
hit by years of instability and recession, and raised the
prospect of Greece having to go to the polls again.
"There is 15-20 percent of undecided voters right now. In
simple maths, this means that the party that will come first, if
it doesn't secure an outright majority at the parliament, will
be very close to it," Tsipras said in an interview with Skai
television that was broadcast on Sunday.
"So a government will be formed."
Tsipras stormed to power in January promising voters an end
to austerity and that he would redefine the relationship Athens
has with its international lenders - the European Commission,
the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank.
But with the economy on the brink of collapse, its banks
shut and the chance of a euro exit looming ever closer, Tsipras
eventually capitulated to the creditors' demands.
On Sunday, he again defended that decision, saying the
country would have been worse off without the bailout, and also
ruled out forming a national unity government with New Democracy
if the election proved inconclusive.
"There is no room for cooperation in government because the
differences in our policy programmes are very big and because we
know very well that we don't share the same target," he said.
Although he was forced to back down in negotiations with the
creditors, Tsipras has at least secured the prospect of some
form of relief for the country's ballooning debt, although its
largest creditor, Germany, has ruled out any form of "haircut".
Tsipras, who never wears a tie and whose government became
known for its informal style, said he would don a tie if he
secured debt relief. Asked when this will happen, he said:
"We will have this very important development over the debt
by the end of the year. We will have a difficult year but I am
optimistic."
Tsipras will make a major campaign speech, which could
include new policy announcements, in the northern city of
Thessaloniki on Sunday evening.
(Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alison Williams)