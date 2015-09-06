* Tsipras says will press for debt relief
* Greeks vote in snap election on Sept. 20
* Unclear result could lead to yet more instability
(Recasts with speech, adds quotes, details)
By Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, Sept 6 Former prime minister Alexis
Tsipras promised on Sunday to fight to improve the terms of
Greece's latest bailout as he tried to shore up a rapidly
collapsing lead in opinion polls, two weeks before a snap
election.
In a campaign speech in the northern town of Thessaloniki,
Tsipras offered no new policy ideas but pledged thousands of new
jobs and an attack on corruption.
He defended his record of battling Greece's creditors in his
seven months in office, even though he was eventually forced to
capitulate to their demands to secure the 86 billion euro ($96
billion) rescue package, Greece's third in a protracted debt
crisis that at times has threatened its future in the euro.
"The battle to improve it is far from over," Tsipras said,
referring to the bailout. He said he would seek to win some form
of debt relief and press Greek demands to restore collective
bargaining powers for workers, a move the creditors oppose.
Tsipras resigned last month to make way for the election,
hoping to secure a stronger mandate. But having started out as
the clear frontrunner, his leftist Syriza party's poll lead has
now all but disappeared, making for an unexpectedly close
contest against the conservative New Democracy party.
The prospect of a fractured result after the Sept. 20 vote
has stoked fears of yet more turmoil in a country hit by years
of instability and recession, and raised the prospect of Greece
having to go to the polls again.
Tsipras stormed to power in January promising voters to end
austerity and redefine Greece's relationship with its
international lenders - the European Commission, International
Monetary Fund and European Central Bank.
But with the economy on the brink of collapse, its banks
temporarily shut and the chance of a euro exit looming ever
closer, he was forced to give in to the creditors' demands.
Many of Syriza's erstwhile supporters are furious, and may
switch their allegiance to a hardline leftist group that split
from Syriza to form its own party.
"EUROPE IS NOT THE SAME"
Tsipras said his battle with the creditors had challenged
what he described as the dogma of austerity in Europe. He
boasted of inflicting a "moral defeat" on Greece's biggest
lender, Germany.
"Europe is not the same after the 7-month negotiation with
our country, Europe was shocked by the tough battle of a
determined nation," he said.
Earlier Tsipras had played down fears that the election
would produce a fractured result, saying there were enough
undecided voters to produce a clear winner on the day.
"There is 15-20 percent of undecided voters right now. In
simple maths, this means that the party that will come first, if
it doesn't secure an outright majority at the parliament, will
be very close to it," Tsipras said in an interview with Skai
television. "So a government will be formed."
He again ruled out forming a national unity government with
New Democracy if the election proved inconclusive, even though
opinion polls show most Greeks want him to do this.
"There is no room for cooperation in government because the
differences in our policy programmes are very big and because we
know very well that we don't share the same target," he said.
Although he was forced to back down in negotiations with the
creditors, Tsipras has at least secured the prospect of some
form of relief for the country's ballooning debt, although
Germany has ruled out any "haircut", or reduction in the
principal.
Tsipras, who never wears a tie and whose government became
known for its informal style, said he would don one if he
secured debt relief. Asked when this will happen, he said:
"We will have this very important development over the debt
by the end of the year. We will have a difficult year but I am
optimistic."
($1 = 0.8963 euros)
(Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)