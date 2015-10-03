ATHENS Oct 3 Greece must implement its
international bailout programme to achieve its main aim of
regaining access to market financing and ending intrusive
external supervision, re-elected leftist Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras said on Saturday.
Speaking to lawmakers of his Syriza party on the day a new
parliament was sworn in, the premier said he aimed to complete
the first review of a 86 billion euro bailout agreed in August
as soon as possible so Athens could open negotiations with its
euro zone partners on debt relief.
"Implementing the bailout is not going to be easy. But we
are obliged to make these decisions although we don't like them.
It's necessary, in order to exit this system of surveillance
and immediately start the discussion on the debt issue," he
said.
"Our main target is to exit this system of supervision, and
regain market access. But a necessary condition for that is to
return to growth," Tsipras added.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by
Paul Taylor)