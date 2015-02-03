* Strong approval rating after leftist government's first
week
* Tsipras seen standing up against unpopular "troika"
inspections
* Minister begin with blizzard of announcement
By Renee Maltezou and Deepa Babington
ATHENS, Feb 3 Barely a week in power, Greece's
new leftwing government is winning over an increasingly
enthusiastic domestic audience by moving boldly on populist
campaign pledges at home even as it strikes a more moderate note
abroad.
While selling a message of reassurance on a diplomatic charm
offensive in Europe, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has surged to
a 68 percent approval rating at home by taking a radical line to
show that the old, unreliable world of Greek politics as usual
is out -- both symbolically and otherwise.
Ministers, many sporting Tsipras's no-tie look, drove up in
their own cars on their first day at work last week, some
complaining about traffic to waiting cameras. Barricades outside
parliament to hold back protesters were taken down. Riot police
were notably absent at a demonstration over the weekend, leaving
protesters with no one to vent their anger against.
Bigger changes are also afoot. Even before the government
formally unveils its programme this weekend, ministers have
moved with dizzying speed to tell television cameras their plans
to raise the minimum wage, halt unpopular sales of national
assets, rehire workers fired without cause and reinstate a
Christmas bonus for poor pensioners.
"He is doing much better than expected both at home and
abroad," said Costas Panagopoulos, head of the Alco polling
institute in Athens, adding that the new government's first week
in power had injected a dose of confidence into the country.
"A big part of society feels that after years of being
mistreated, squeezed and deprived of sovereignty someone is
trying to restore this," he said. "There is no feeling of fear.
There is anticipation but no fear."
Perhaps even more surreally for many Greeks, the hated
"troika" of EU and IMF inspectors, who many felt held them in a
reign of terror over four years with repeated doses of
austerity, were virtually overnight deemed unwelcome in Athens.
"People already feel that they can breathe, irrespective of
the outcome," said Anthi Apostolopoulou, a 55-year-old housewife
shopping in central Athens. "It's still early days, but they
have already given a sample of what they are willing to do."
The message abroad has been decidedly more nuanced. Finance
Minister Yanis Varoufakis, who has become a celebrity in the
local press with his sporty casual look and Yamaha motorbike,
has emphasised during a trip to Paris and London that Greece has
no interest in bilking the European taxpayer and that the
country will honour its obligations while it seeks debt relief.
DEBT SWAP "BOMB"
But in a sign of the careful line the government must tread
to avoid alienating its European partners or its voters, his
proposal to investors to swap debt instead of demanding a
straight writedown was met with surprise in Athens.
Varoufakis quickly put a statement saying he had been
misinterpreted, in a bid to quell suggestions that the "bomb",
as it was described in some media outlets, meant rowing back
from a pledge to seek a debt write off from European partners.
Appearing on Greek television on Tuesday morning, government
spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis sought to play down the issue,
saying the government had already succeeded in shifting the
European debate towards its anti-austerity goals.
"For the first time, Europe is discussing ending austerity,
while 10 days ago the discussion was only about cutting pensions
and wages," Sakellaridis told Antenna TV. "People feel for the
first time that the Greek government is negotiating."
For now, the contradictory and conflicting signals sent to
financial markets and European partners appear to have done
little to dim Tsipras's star at home.
A poll for the Parapolitika newspaper conducted last week
showed that 68 percent of Greeks felt positively about Tsipras
as prime minister. About half of the 1,000 respondents felt hope
for the future, outnumbering the 45 percent who felt anxious.
A second poll, by Public Issue for the Syriza mouthpiece
Avgi, showed 50 percent of Greeks felt relieved that Syriza won
compared to 26 percent who were indifferent. Nearly 70 percent
said that Tsipras's Syriza party -- in power for the first time
on a national level -- was ready to govern.
Anecdotal evidence also suggests a changing public mood in a
country that three years ago topped a Gallup poll of most
pessimistic nations in the world. Motorists rolled down their
window on Friday to shout "Alexis, we love you!" outside
Tsipras's prime ministerial mansion on Friday.
To be sure, many Greeks share remain sceptical about whether
the new government can offer a lasting solution to their
problems, let alone deliver on its promises while facing
depleted state coffers and a standoff with European creditors.
"I hope he succeeds but frankly, I believe that speaking in
football terms, (former Prime Minister Antonis) Samaras finished
the first half and Mr. Tsipras has taken over for the second
half," said Vassilis, a 58-year-old public sector worker.
(Additional reporting by Costas Pitas; Writing by Deepa
Babington; Editing by Giles Elgood)