ATHENS Feb 5 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras tore into his European Union allies on Thursday,
pledging to "put an end once and for all" to the EU's austerity
policies.
In a defiant first speech to his left-wing parliamentary
group after returning empty-handed from a European tour, Tsipras
said Athens was no longer open to being told what to do.
"Greece won't take orders any more, especially orders
through emails," he said. "Greece is no longer the miserable
partner who listens to lectures to do its homework. Greece has
its own voice".
In an apparent reference to the tough stance taken by the
European Central Bank and others, Tspiras said: "Greece cannot
blackmailed because democracy in Europe cannot be blackmailed."
Tsipras and his finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis, have
been crisscrossing Europe to win support from partners for their
plan to win debt relief and end austerity policies but have so
far received little other than warnings to avoid reneging on
commitments under the country's existing bailout programme.
But they have received little if any concrete support.
"We did not even agree to disagree", Varoufakis said on
Thursday after a meeting with German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble, actually contradicting his host.
Tsipras, however, said he did not return from the trip
without anything to show for it.
"In only a week we won allies that we haven't won in the
last five years of the crisis," he said.
