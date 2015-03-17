* Greece could run out of cash within weeks
* New Greek government has annoyed EU partners
* Tsipras to visit Berlin next week, Moscow in early April
By Renee Maltezou and Costas Pitas
ATHENS, March 17 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras wants to meet top European leaders at this week's EU
summit, a Greek official said on Tuesday, as Athens insisted it
would not be 'blackmailed' over its debt crisis.
Greece risks running out of cash within weeks but its EU
partners, angered by the new government's fiery rhetoric against
its international bailout, have frozen financial aid until it
shows it is implementing reforms.
The leftist government was elected in January on pledges to
end austerity measures that came with its 240 billion euro
bailout agreement. After acrimonious negotiations in February,
Athens got a bailout extension to the end of June and promised
not to make any unilateral moves that could burden its budget.
With tensions still running high, Greece attacked comments
by Jeroen Dijsselbloem, head of the Eurogroup of euro zone
finance ministers, who said pressure on Athens was growing and
an emergency loan depended on real progress on reforms.
He said he wanted no repetition of events in Cyprus in 2013,
when "the banks were closed a while, and capital controls - cash
flows in the country and out of the country - were tied to all
manner of conditions".
Greek government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis accused
Dijsselbloem of overstepping his role, saying: "We believe it is
unnecessary to remind him that Greece cannot be blackmailed."
Tsipras wants German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European
Central Bank chief Mario Draghi, European Commission head
Jean-Claude Juncker and French President Francois Hollande to
join the meeting on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels
on Thursday and Friday.
It appears to be the latest effort by Tsipras to hammer out
a "political solution" to resolve Greece's funding problems,
which are worsening as the country remains shut out of debt
markets.
So far, there has been no sign of progress in talks between
technical teams from Greece and its international lenders which
started last week.
"MEETING OF SUBSTANCE"
A Greek official said Tsipras made his appeal in a phone
call to Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, who
organises EU summits and coordinates business between the EU's
28 national governments. Tusk's spokesman confirmed the contact.
Merkel spoke with Tsipras on Monday and invited him for
talks in the German capital on March 23.
At the Brussels meeting, Tsipras plans to reiterate Greece's
commitment to implementing reforms and to raise Athens' cash
problems, the Greek government spokesman said.
"It will be a meeting of substance, not a meeting for
communication purposes or a 'photo opportunity' in Berlin,"
Sakellaridis said.
A Greek government official announced that Tsipras had
accepted an invitation to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin
in Moscow on April 8, a month earlier than originally expected.
Tsipras's government ruffled feathers among EU leaders by
suggesting Athens might not support EU policy towards Russia
over the Ukraine crisis, but it has rejected talk of turning to
Moscow for financial aid.
Greece now needs to agree on reforms that will unlock much
needed funds from European partners. But it appeared to roll
back on at least one promise when it said overnight that it
would rename its privatisation agency and use its revenues for
social welfare rather than to reduce its debt.
Appealing for European solidarity, Deputy Prime Minister
Yannis Dragasakis called on Greece's partners to help release
the country from a trap.
"The country is in a position like that of Sisyphus - a man
condemned to roll a boulder to the top of a hill, only to see it
roll down again," he said in an article co-authored with
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis and deputy minister for
international economic relations Euclid Tsakalotos in the
Financial Times.
"We risk condemning an entire generation to a future without
hope. To avoid that, what we ask from our eurozone partners is
to treat Greece as an equal and help us escape from this
Sisyphean trap."
