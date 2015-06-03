BRUSSELS, June 4 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras said early on Thursday after late-night talks with
senior EU officials that Greece was close to a deal with its
creditors and that Athens would make a payment due to the IMF on
Friday.
Following discussions over dinner at the European Commission
in Brussels with its president, Jean-Claude Juncker, and the
chair of euro zone finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem,
Tsipras told reporters that an agreement was very close on a
target for Athens' primary budget surplus and that a deal would
be close in the next few days.
Asked about a pending payment to the International Monetary
Fund, he said: "Don't worry about it." Noting Greece had made
payments in the past, he added: "We will continue."
Officials have said creditors and the left-wing Greek
government had drafted their own, different, versions of a
possible accord. Tsipras said the proposals under discussions
would be "the Greek proposals". He said discussions must end up
with a "realistic point of view".
Facing bankruptcy, his government has been resisting
creditors' demands for bigger cuts in pension payments and
bigger sales tax increases to generate higher budget surpluses
before interest payments that would let it to pay off debts.
(Reporting by Yun Chee Foo; Editing by Alastair Macdonald and
Richard Pullin)