ATHENS, June 6 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande on the sidelines of a summit in Brussels on Wednesday, a Greek government official said on Saturday.

The three leaders held a teleconference on Saturday, which the official said was held in a "good climate", without giving details on the content of the call.

Greece is locked in a standoff with its euro zone and IMF creditors over an aid package aimed at unlocking money for the cash-strapped country. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Dominic Evans)