BRUSSELS, June 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker
ended talks on Thursday in Brussels on Greece's debt crisis and
said negotiations would continue.
Tsipras told reporters: "We will keep working in order to
come to an agreement. We're working in order to bridge the
remaining differences and especially the differences on fiscal
and financial issues.
"We are working to assure an agreement which will ensure
that Greece will recover with social cohesion and viable public
debts."
Juncker, the EU chief executive, said it had been a friendly
two-hour meeting.
An EU spokesman later issued a statement saying: "President
Juncker had an important, friendly and constructive meeting with
Prime Minister Tsipras that lasted two hours."
Referring to the creditor institutions -- the Commission,
European Central Bank and IMF -- he added: "President Juncker
explained a possible process with the three institutions that
would still allow finding mutually acceptable solutions in time.
They agreed to stay in close contact over the coming days."
(Reporting by Alexander Saeedy and Alastair Macdonald; Editing
by Adrian Croft)