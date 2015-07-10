ATHENS, July 10 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras appealed to his Syriza lawmakers on Friday to back a
fiscal plan in return for aid from creditors, a government
official said, in a last-ditch attempt to stave off financial
meltdown.
Tsipras is seeking approval from Syriza for a government
blueprint of reforms in return for new aid from international
creditors.
"We are confronted with crucial decisions," a government
official quoted Tspiras telling lawmakers. "We got a mandate to
bring better deal than the ultimatum that the Eurogroup gave us,
but certainly not given a mandate to take Greece out of the
eurozone."
"We are all in this together."
(Reporting By Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Matthias Williams)