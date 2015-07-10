Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras appealed to his Syriza lawmakers on Friday to back a fiscal plan in return for aid from creditors, a government official said, in a last-ditch attempt to stave off financial meltdown.
Tsipras is seeking approval from Syriza for a government blueprint of reforms in return for new aid from international creditors.
"We are confronted with crucial decisions," a government official quoted Tspiras telling lawmakers. "We got a mandate to bring better deal than the ultimatum that the Eurogroup gave us, but certainly not given a mandate to take Greece out of the eurozone."
"We are all in this together."
(Reporting By Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Matthias Williams)
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.